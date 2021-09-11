Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.