Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 285,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,067. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.