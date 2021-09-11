Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 4,310,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,434. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

