Bp Plc Has $453,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,202 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.61 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.