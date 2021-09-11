Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

