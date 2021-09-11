Bp Plc Sells 1,332 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,378,000 after buying an additional 209,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $103.65 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

