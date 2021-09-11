Bp Plc Sells 1,667 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

