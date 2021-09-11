Bp Plc Sells 487 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex stock opened at $372.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.63 and a 200-day moving average of $402.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

