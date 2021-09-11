Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $224.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $228.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $205.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

