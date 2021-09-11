Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove by 65.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 64,349 shares of company stock valued at $732,999. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

