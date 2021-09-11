Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.54. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

