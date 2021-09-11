Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce $12.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $14.36 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 413,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,487. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

