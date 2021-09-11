Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $12.68 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

