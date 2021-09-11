Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 65,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,704. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

