Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.12. 1,835,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

