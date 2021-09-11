Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

