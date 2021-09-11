Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million.
In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
