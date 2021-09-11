Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

