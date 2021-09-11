Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,588. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 134,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

