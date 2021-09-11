Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. AON posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.30. 988,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,530. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $294.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

