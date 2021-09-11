Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

