Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,426. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after acquiring an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

