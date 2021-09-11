Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.33. 1,076,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,642. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

