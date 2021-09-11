Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 75.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Visteon by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Visteon by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 57.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VC traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 191,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.