Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $37.00

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,727. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

