Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $60.45

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $58,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 867,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

