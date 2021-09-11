Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $78.86

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.02. 906,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

