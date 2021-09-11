Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT at $18.39

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.