Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $79.55

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.13. 487,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.