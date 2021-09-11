Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Price Target at €136.63

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAF shares. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FRA:WAF traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €137.30 ($161.53). 9,152 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.12. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

