Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $7.60

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

SDC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,177. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

