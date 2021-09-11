Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$27.18

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.88.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,909. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

