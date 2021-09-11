Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$27.18

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.88.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,909. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.