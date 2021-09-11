Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declares — Dividend of $0.13

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BAMR opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

