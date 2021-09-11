Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 520,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,937. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. Bruker has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

