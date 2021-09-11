Bryan D. Anderson Sells 22,510 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

