BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $16.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSRTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

