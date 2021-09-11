Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Plans $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

BZLFY opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

