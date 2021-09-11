Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

