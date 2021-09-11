Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 21,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

CFW has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$120.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

