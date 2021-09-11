Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 710977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,251,000. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

