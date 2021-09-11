Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 0.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,105,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

