Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 1.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $6,810,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 10,357,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,713,613. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.