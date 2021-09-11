Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PSMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 4,223 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

