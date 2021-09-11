Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,262. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $579.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

