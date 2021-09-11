Camden National Bank Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.97. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

