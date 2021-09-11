Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

