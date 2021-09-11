Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.37

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.37 and last traded at C$28.82, with a volume of 195897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -543.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

