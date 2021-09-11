Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

