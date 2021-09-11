Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CANO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $59,118,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

