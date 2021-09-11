Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

