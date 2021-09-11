Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Down 1.9%

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$200.76 and last traded at C$201.82. 221,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 95,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$205.66.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 89.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$191.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

